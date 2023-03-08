Car crashes into room at Pismo Beach motel

A car crashed into a room at a motel in Pismo Beach on Tuesday.
It happened just before 2:45 p.m. at the Quality Inn in the 200 block of Five Cities Drive.
The vehicle took out a pole and a planter and ended up halfway inside the room.
A CAL FIRE SLO spokesperson says the room was unoccupied at the time of the crash.
The driver was taken via ambulance to a local hospital with reported moderate injuries.
Firefighters remained at the scene to stabilize the building.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.