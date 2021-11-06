Car enthusiasts invited to Santa Maria Classic Car Show

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, car enthusiasts from across the county are invited to enjoy the Downtown Classic Car Show in Santa Maria.

The show is organized in partnership with the Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth. It has also been made possible with support from the Santa Maria Impalas Car Club.

The show is expected to include a variety of vehicles, motorcycles, low riders, hot rods, and bikes. The event is free to the public with participating vendors and food booths, live music, and activities for kids.

Those interested can find the Classic Car Show at the Santa Maria Town Center West Parking Lot on 201 Town Center West.

More information on vendors and the show can be found here.