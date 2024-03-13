Watch Now
Car fire and solo-vehicle crash slow traffic through San Luis Obispo

Posted at 4:55 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 19:58:56-04

California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a car fire that happened in San Luis Obispo Wednesday afternoon.

Reports of the fire came in at about 4:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near the Los Osos Valley Road off-ramp.

CHP also responded to reports of a solo vehicle crash at about 4:15 p.m.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near the San Luis Bay Drive off-ramp. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

As of 4:50 p.m., traffic through San Luis Obispo heading southbound is moving slowly.

If you need to take this route, be prepared for slow traffic.

