A portion of Highway 101 in the Nipomo area was blocked Wednesday afternoon due to a car fire.

It happened around 3:23 p.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Highway 166, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported to be out about 20 minutes later.

One lane of the highway was back open by 3:45 p.m.

The driver was said to be out of the vehicle. No word on whether there were any injuries.