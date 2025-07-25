Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vehicle fire near Cuesta Grade causes lane closure, traffic backup on Highway 101

It's unclear what led to the fire.
A vehicle fire on Highway 101 near Cuesta Grade on Friday resulted in at least one lane closure and caused significant traffic congestion, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic incident page and Caltrans cameras.

The fire was first reported around 2:21 p.m.

According to the incident page, a vehicle hauling a trailer was fully engulfed in flames. It's unclear if the trailer was on fire.

Cuesta Grade car fire, July 25, 2025

Northbound Highway 101 was fully closed for some time. The No. 1 lane of northbound traffic was reopened around 2:36 p.m., according to CHP, and the No. 2 lane appeared to reopen around 3:30 p.m., according to Caltrans cameras.

Southbound traffic has slowed near the accident.

