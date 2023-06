Multiple resources were responding to reports of a car fire on the Cuesta Grade Friday afternoon.

The initial report came in around 2:40 p.m. along the northbound lanes of Highway 101 just south of the Cuesta Summit.

The fire was reported to be out as of 2:52 p.m. and had not spread to nearby vegetation.

CAL FIRE says another driver put out the flames with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived on scene.

No other information was immediately available.