A car fire was causing a traffic slowdown on southbound Highway 101 through San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:40 p.m. near the S. Higuera St. offramp.

A number of incidents were causing traffic issues through the area on Wednesday.

A separate roadside fire was reported on southbound Highway 101 at Madonna Rd. at about 3:30 p.m.

By 4 p.m., both fires were mostly under control, but motorists should continue to expect slow traffic as the incidents are cleared.