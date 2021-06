UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) - The scene appeared to have been cleared by 8:30 a.m., according to CHP.

---

ORIGINAL STORY: A car fire on Highway 101 in Santa Maria was backing up traffic Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 7:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near the Betteravia Road offramp.

The California Highway Patrol reports the car to be in the center divider.

A SIG Alert has been issues for the area.