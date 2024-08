A car fire was backing up northbound traffic near the Cuesta Grade Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened shortly after 7 a.m. near the railroad bridge.

Drivers heading out of northern San Luis Obispo County toward the Cuesta Grade were impacted by slowed traffic.

The vehicle fire reportedly sparked a small vegetation fire. One lane was closed in the area.

Traffic was still impacted as of 8:45 a.m.