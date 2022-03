A car fire has stopped traffic on a portion of Highway 101 in Pismo Beach.

It was reported in the southbound lanes around 11:19 a.m. Wednesday near the Five Cities Dr offramp.

CAL FIRE SLO says the vehicle is fully involved and southbound traffic was stopped the area is stopped.

The California Highway Patrol reported at 11:41 a.m. that one lane had since reopened.

Drivers are told to use caution in the area and expect delays.