Car over side of Hwy 166 leaving 1 dead, 1 injured & airlifted by helicopter

One person is dead and one other has been airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in Santa Barbara County following a car accident on Highway 166 Friday morning, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

County fire officials said a car went over 200 feet over the side of Highway 166 in Santa Maria just east of Rockfront Ranch, leaving one person dead. This happened just after 8 a.m. on Friday.

A Santa Barbara County helicopter airlifted the other person in critical condition to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Highway 166 is closed in both directions.

Caltrans says there is no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.