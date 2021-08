Emergency services responded to a vehicle rollover crash near Nipomo on Sunday around 3 p.m.

Highway 101 southbound traffic was moved to one lane starting from Los Barrios to Taft Street.

Officials say a child was involved, but its condition is unknown. The number of people involved or injured is also unknown at this time. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.