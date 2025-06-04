Car theft suspect arrested after chase, crash in San Luis Obispo County

A Santa Barbara man was arrested after a police pursuit and crash on Tuesday morning.

According to the Grover Beach Police Department, officers tracked a reported stolen vehicle to a gas station on Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach. When officers tried to make contact with the driver, police say the suspect drove away.

Officers followed the suspect onto southbound Highway 101 where they say he reached speeds of over 100 mph.

Police say they called off the chase near the Los Berros Road exit due to safety concerns. The suspect then exited the highway, lost control, and the car rolled over.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Steven Oscar Gonzalez, reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicle theft and evading.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Paso Robles.