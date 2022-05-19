Carbajal votes with House to pass gas price gouging bill

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass a measure that aims to limit price gouging on gasoline nationwide.

HR 7688, the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, passed with a 217-207 vote.

Congressman Salud Carbajal voted to pass the measure and offered a statement.

"At a time when Central Coast residents and people across the country are feeling the pinch at the gas pump, I'm working with congress to bring down costs," Carbajal said. "While California families bear the brunt of these costs, gas and oil companies are making record profits and lining the pockets of their shareholders."

The congressman said that rather than dropping prices when oil prices dip, companies are earning record profits.

"Gas and oil companies should be held accountable and should not be making the situation worse by gouging Americans at the pump—and that's what we are doing with this bill," Carbajal said.

If the bill is approved by the Senate, it will enable the U.S. president to issue an Energy Emergency Declaration that would make it unlawful to boost gas and home energy prices in an exploitative or excessive way.