Card skimmer found at Guadalupe gas station

A skimming device was recently found at a gas station in northern Santa Barbara County, according to county officials.

Skimming devices are used to steal debit or credit card information.

The device was reportedly found at a gas pump in Guadalupe on January 13.

County officials say the Consumer Protection Division of the Agricultural Commissioner's Office/Department of Weights and Measures checked the surrounding area and other stations around the county but did not find any other devices.

To avoid possible card skimmers, officials suggest using "tap" to pay when available or going inside the location to pay for your gas.