Card skimmer found at San Luis Obispo 7-Eleven

San Luis Obispo Police Department
This image provided by the San Luis Obispo Police Department, shows what a card skimmer placed on top of a card reader could look like. Police using cash or paying with Apple or Google Pay are ways to avoid skimmers.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jul 27, 2022
A convenience store clerk found a skimmer attached to a credit card reader, police say.

Officers took a report Monday of a skimmer found at the 7-Eleven on Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo.

The clerk was first tipped off to something when he noticed his security tape was missing. After checking in-store video, the clerk saw the machine had been messed with while he was away from the counter.

Police say they haven't yet heard from customers who were skimmed.

Skimmers can be hard to notice, but police urge anyone paying by card to pay attention to the card reader. If you notice alignment issues or buttons that are difficult to push, don't enter your pin, and let the cashier know, they say.

Officers are working to identify a suspect.

Earlier this month, San Luis Obispo police identified a skimmer at the Shell Gas Station on Madonna Rd.

