Police in San Luis Obispo are warning people to stay vigilant after they say a card skimmer was found at a Bank of America ATM.

Police say an employee discovered the skimmer slid into the card reader during a morning check Sunday at the bank locate at the corner of Higuera and Santa Rosa.

A fraud report already made is likely associated with the skimmer, according to police, who add that anyone who notices fraudulent charges should report them as soon as possible.