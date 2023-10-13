Card skimming incidents once again on the rise in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County

More card skimming incidents have been reported in Santa Barbara County with the latest being discovered in Santa Maria, according to police.

About a year ago, KSBY news reporter Jacob Dizon met with a Santa Maria mother who had the balance on her Electronics Benefits account wiped after her card was skimmed at a local ATM. She is now helping other victims who have been affected.

“I learned to not just go to any bank anymore, not to use the outside ATMs. I try to go to a bank that has an ATM machine inside,” said Unique Martinez, a card skimming victim in Santa Maria.

Last November, Martinez had more than $1,500 stolen from her account when her EBT card was skimmed at the Bank of America branch off South Broadway in Santa Maria.

“I wasn’t able to pay my bills, I had overdraft fees at my bank,” Martinez recalled.

She tells KSBY it took her weeks before the money was restored in her account.

Meanwhile, this past Sunday, Santa Maria police say a card skimming device was found at another Santa Maria Bank of America branch.

“Sunday before noon, around 11 a.m., a citizen was using an ATM machine near the intersection of Main and Broadway and discovered a card skimming device,” said Santa Maria Police lieutenant Daniel Rios.

Rios says just hours later, patrol officers arrested two suspects that they believe were connected to the recovered card skimmer where they also found thousands of dollars in cash and more than 100 gift cards inside their car.

Martinez, a peer mentor at Allan Hancock College, says following her experience, she is now helping students who have had their cards skimmed.

“Right after that, I kept hearing a lot about it. I think I can say I have helped at least 15 to 20 students,” Martinez added.

She says she guides students through the process of reporting fraudulent transactions, requesting a new card, and changing their PIN number.

“Being able to help them be aware, so that way it doesn’t happen to them,” said Martinez.

After having her card skimmed, Martinez adds that she now inspects ATMs to make sure they haven’t been tampered with, regularly monitors her account and doesn’t withdraw from just anywhere.

Lieutenant Rios encourages everyone to reach out to the police department if they come across anything suspicious when making a transaction at an ATM.

Officials with the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office say last month, a card skimming device was also recovered at a Buellton gas station.