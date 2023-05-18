Carjacking leads to high speed pursuit on Highway 101

A high-speed car chase ended on northbound Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo on Thursday afternoon.

It started with the report of a carjacking on Lesley Court in Santa Maria.

Police say the suspect forced the victim of their vehicle. Officers spotted the Jeep as the suspect was getting on the highway. They reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver continued speeding northbound.

Santa Maria police requested that the California Highway Patrol and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office take over at that point.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the chase reached San Luis Obispo, where officers deployed a spike strip under the Los Osos Valley Road overpass.

The vehicle stopped between Prado and Madonna roads and the suspect was taken into custody.