Carly Pearce will open for country music duo Dan + Shay at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The concert is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets range in price from $35 to $125 and go on sale starting at 10 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 10, at www.MidStateFair.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 20 through July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles.