Carnival setup underway for the 2023 California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair is set to begin in one week, and the setup for the event has already begun.

Preparations for the fair, which drew in over 425,000 attendees in 2019, include the installation of rides like the Giant Yellow Wheel, the Grand Carousel, and the Insomniac roller coaster at the Paso Robles Event Center where the fair is being held.

The Mid-State Fair will take place between July 19 and July 30, and will feature performers such as Tim McGraw, Pitbull, Luke Bryan, the B-52s, and Styx as part of the Michelob ULTRA Concert Series.

Other events taking place as part of the Mid-State Fair include the Wrangler Country Rodeo Finals on July 29 and Extreme Truck Madness on July 30.

A comprehensive list of the fair’s events and performances can be found at https://www.midstatefair.com/.

Tickets for daily admission to the fair are available for pre-sale and cost $13 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), and $9 for children from the ages of 6 to 12. Children under the age of 5 are free.

Reduced-price tickets ($11.50 for adults, $10.50 for seniors, and $8.50) are available for pre-sale at Farm Supply in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, and Santa Maria for the next week.

Tickets bought at the gate cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for children.

Attendees who visit the fair on opening day will be able to access the carnival rides for free. Otherwise, use of the carnival rides requires a carnival wristband, which costs $35 for pre-sale and $45 at the gate.

