Carpinteria business employee suspected of fraud, embezzlement

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Ventura County woman suspected of more than $750,000 in white-collar crimes.

Sheriff’s officials say their investigation started in February when an organic food supplement business on Maple Avenue in Carpinteria reported suspected embezzlement.

Detectives identified the suspect as an employee, 53-year-old Angela Elizabeth Phillips of Oak View.

According to the sheriff’s office, in less than four years, Phillips committed more than $48,000 in credit card fraud and embezzled more than $705,000.

Phillips was arrested on Tuesday in Ojai on suspicion of embezzlement, aggravated white-collar fraud, and false impersonation.

Sheriff’s officials say she’s faced similar cases in the past.