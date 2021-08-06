Carpinteria man found guilty of manslaughter in fight that led to man's death

A jury convicted a Carpinteria man of voluntary manslaughter, assault, and battery in the killing of another man who died after the two were involved in a fight.

Eric Romero, 32, was taken to the hospital early on the morning of July 20 after he was knocked unconscious and fell backward, hitting his head on the concrete.

He later died at the hospital.

Scott Robert Fleming was arrested a few days later in Ventura.

Fleming is scheduled to be sentenced in October and faces up to 27 years in state prison because of a prior felony conviction.