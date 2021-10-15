Carpinteria man sentenced to 27 years in prison, found guilty of manslaughter in fight that led to man's death

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced the sentencing against Scott Robert Fleming of Carpinteria.

Fleming was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in state prison.

A jury convicted a Fleming of voluntary manslaughter, assault, and battery in the killing of another man who died after the two were involved in a fight.

Eric Romero, 32, was taken to the hospital early on the morning of July 20 after he was knocked unconscious and fell backward, hitting his head on the concrete.

He later died at the hospital.

Scott Robert Fleming was arrested a few days later in Ventura.

District Attorney Dudley stated, "Justice was served in this case as a direct result of a thorough investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and a detailed and rigorous prosecution team lead by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod."