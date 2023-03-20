Carpinteria man suspected of child sexual abuse

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives have arrested a Carpinteria man on suspicion of child molestation and they believe there may be other victims.

Sheriff's officials say Luis Antonio Ibarra Delgadillo, 37, faces charges that involve sexual acts with a child under the age of 10.

The alleged crimes reportedly date back to 2015.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows of additional crimes associated with Ibarra Delgadillo to call sheriff's detectives at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805)681-4171 or visiting the sheriff's website.

Survivors may also contact the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Victim-Witness Program directly at (805) 568-2400 or toll-free at 855-840-3232.

Support services for sexual assault survivors are also available through Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA) by calling (805) 564-3696.

