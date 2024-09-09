Carpinteria motorcyclist dies in crash in southern Santa Barbara Co.

A motorcyclist from Carpinteria died after crashing along Highway 192 in southern Santa Barbara County Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol reports the 30-year-old rider was heading northbound along Highway 224 when, for unknown reasons, his Harley Davidson went off the road, down an embankment and crashed into a chain link fence.

The man died from his injuries.

Highway 192 at Highway 224 was closed for more than four hours due to the investigation and while crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The rider’s name has not yet been released.

The crash was the second fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Barbara County and third along the Central Coast this weekend.