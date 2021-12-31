Carport fire damages 12 cars, displaces 40 residents in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to reports of a structure fire in Goleta Friday morning.

It happened at around 4:10 a.m. at 301 MortonBay Lane.

When fire officials arrived they reported heavy smoke and determined 12 cars were burning in a carport at the residence.

The fire was spreading to two nearby structures and residents were evacuated from those buildings.

Fire officials say with a quick response they were able to save the two structures and prevent the fire from reaching the inside.

Fire officials report that no one was injured, however, 40 people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

A total of five fire engines responded to the incident. Fire officials will remain on scene for several hours mopping up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.