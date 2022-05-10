Carrizo Plain wildflowers severely limited due to ongoing drought

A lack of rainfall across the golden state and the Central Coast is limiting blooms and leaving some tourists disappointed about what's missing at Carrizo Plain National Monument.

2022 started off with the driest first three months of the year in the last century, aside from increasing drought conditions that also is limiting the number of wildflowers able to germinate.

Gabriel Garcia, the Bureau of Land Management Director for the Carrizo Plain sat down with KSBY to chat about what we can expect this year. He said, "we aren't expecting a very good flower season this year or really any flower season within the BLM managed lands within Central California."

Lisa Mcinally, a hiker from Ventura California said it simply, "There aren't any"

This lack of blooms is not only due to the dry start to 2022 but also a buildup of several years of drought

Mcinally wasn't expecting to see many flowers at all, "we don't have any rainfall; we have a drought season so we weren't expecting a lot of wild flowers"

Garcia elaborated "unfortunately, this is the second year of really extreme or severe drought for the area. And we did not really get any wintertime rain when we kind of needed to produce the wildflower blooms that we've seen in the past."

At the Carrizo plain national monument, a common blossom viewing area has only received 1.3 inches of rain so far this year, in 2019 the same area received 13.22 inches of rain.

Garcia continued "we really haven't seen any blooms in Carrizo. I think there's maybe a couple of small patches of poppies at some of the locations, but there's nothing, nothing, nothing real to speak of."

Even though there are little to no blooms this year, if we have more rain this upcoming winter there is a chance at more blooms in the future. Mcinally told us "I am going to try for next year, you do your research, it is a beautiful drive just through this area."

The Bureau of Land Management is asking wildflower enthusiasts to "know before you go" and plan ahead, but also for the public to keep other drought risks in mind. Garcia said, "this year, we are predicting that wildfire season will come on a little bit sooner than the normal probably it's going to be, we're anticipating probably a month ahead of time."

The BLM is asking Central Coast residents to prepare for a longer fire season, especially for those living on the urban wild land interface.

For information on where to find the few wildflowers in bloom here is a link to the BLM wildflower website.