Carrizo Plains National Monument Superbloom

“We come out here every year for Easter,” Elliot Aims said.

This year Aims and his family say there aren't as many flowers at the Carrizo Plains National Monument.

“Last year was way better,” Aims said.

However, because of all the rain, wildflowers are blooming in abundance this year in California, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Joseph Sundberg and wife said there were fewer flowers than they expected, but it was still a beautiful sight.

“I thought there would be a larger abundance of them, but the scenery is stunning,” Sundberg said.

He expected the hillsides to be all lit up with color.

“It's not disappointing, I guess I had greater expectations,” Sundberg said.

Other visitors like Toki Fillman knew what the area would look like.

“I didn't actually expect it to be in full super bloom this weekend and I figured whether it's in full bloom or not it would be enjoyable and beautiful,” Fillman said.

With all the rain the Central Coast has had this year, there are some hazardous travel conditions by the monument roads that are impassable after wet weather, according to the Bureau of Land Management.