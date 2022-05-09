Carry the Load National Relay passes through Central Coast

The Carry the Load National Relay made its way through the Central Coast this week.

Participants walked through Santa Maria and Santa Barbara as part of the 20,000-mile national relay to honor and remember fallen military personnel and first responders.

Since 2011, the non-profit's mission is to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.

It's grown into a national movement with five routes covering 48 states this year.

"Each time we come by we're listening to, we're sharing our own personal stories on who we are walking for, and then at the same token when we come to the community and we have people join us which we welcome everyone because it's a public event. We ask them who are they carrying and so they share with us their stories," said Celia Vincent of Carry the Load.

About a dozen people took part in the local carry.