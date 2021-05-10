Carry the Load national relay team passes through Santa Barbara County this week

The Carry the Load National Relay" is making its way through the Central Coast this week.

Carry The Load is a non-profit organization that aims to honor fallen members of the military, veterans and first responders.

It was founded in 2011 by two veteran U.S. Navy SEALs with the mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The West Coast route of the National Relay started in Seattle on April 25th. Relay teams are walking and cycling down the coast, handing off the American flag every five miles.

Let’s Wrap-Up Day 10 of the National Relay! #WhoAreYouCarrying Posted by Carry The Load on Saturday, May 8, 2021

The group will leave the Santa Barbara County Fire Station in Orcutt at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

They will then make their way through Goleta, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

If you would like to cheer on the team at one of their stops, organizers suggest arriving 30 minutes ahead of time.

The National Relay routes travel across the country for 32 consecutive days covering over 15,500 miles with four different routes handing off the American flag from city to city to honor fallen heroes.

This year, the national movement will cover all 50 states.

