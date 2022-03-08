Watch
Cars catch fire in San Luis Obispo tow yard

San Luis Obispo City Fire
The fire broke out around 11:23 a.m. at 723 Woodbridge St. in San Luis Obispo. Two vehicles were totally destroyed, fire crews say.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 08, 2022
Two vehicles caught fire at Martin's Towing in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

The fire was first reported at about 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of Broad St. and Woodbridge. Nearby construction workers were the first to spot the blaze.

When fire crews arrived, they found cars in the tow yard fully engulfed.

Quick action from firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other vehicles or buildings, San Luis Obispo City Fire officials said on Twitter.

The owner of the tow company said that he was taking a lunch break when the fire broke out and mentioned that the fire could have been much worse.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say they don't yet know what caused the flames.

