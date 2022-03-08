Cars catch fire in San Luis Obispo tow yard

Two vehicles caught fire at Martin's Towing in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

The fire was first reported at about 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of Broad St. and Woodbridge. Nearby construction workers were the first to spot the blaze.

When fire crews arrived, they found cars in the tow yard fully engulfed.

Quick action from firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other vehicles or buildings, San Luis Obispo City Fire officials said on Twitter.

The owner of the tow company said that he was taking a lunch break when the fire broke out and mentioned that the fire could have been much worse.

With multiple exposures nearby, the crew from Truck 1 (B Shift) ensured the damage was limited to 2 vehicles. pic.twitter.com/LLlz6lnWqp — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) March 8, 2022

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say they don't yet know what caused the flames.