CA's Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control to conduct operations at Deltopia

Agents of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) along with other local law enforcement officials are patrolling the Deltopia event this weekend, to increase public safety.

Deltopia takes place every year around spring break and attracts UC Santa Barbara students and hundreds of out-of-town youth.

ABC agents will be out conducting Shoulder Tap operations which focus on adults who purchase alcohol for persons under the age of 21.

During the operation, a minor under the direct supervision of law enforcement stands outside of a liquor or convenience store and asks customers to buy them alcohol. The minor indicates they are underage and cannot purchase alcohol.

If an adult agrees to purchase alcohol for an underage person, they can be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

Law enforcement officers will also be monitoring the surrounding area to make sure anyone selling alcohol has a license. Selling alcohol without a license is a misdemeanor violation of Section 23300 of the California Business and Professions Code. The penalty for a misdemeanor can be a fine of up to $1,000, up to six months in county jail, or both.

Law enforcement officers will be out checking compliance, providing education to businesses, and ensuring alcohol is not being served to minors or those who have had too much to drink.