CASA celebrates workers in San Luis Obispo Co. during Volunteer Appreciation Week

As the Central Coast works to rebound from the pandemic, one local organization is taking time out to honor its everyday heroes.

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) in San Luis Obispo County helps children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect.

For Volunteer Appreciation Week this week, the organization is honoring the people who serve vulnerable kids in the community, advocating for them at school or in court, and being a consistent presence in their lives.

Program director Katie Robinson says despite their own personal challenges during the pandemic, volunteers found creative ways to keep children engaged.

"There were a lot of porch visits. There were virtual ways to engage - playing games, doing scavenger hunts virtually - and then also just taking them into the community. We definitely had children who needed that face-to-face weekly contact,” she said.

CASA is still looking for more advocates.

