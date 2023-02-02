Cat foster homes needed for Cambria rescue organization

Cambria's Homeless Animal Rescue Team for cats also known as "HART" is seeking the community's help in fostering cats. There is a particular need for fostering senior cats.

HART officials say senior cats often have a more difficult time adjusting to the shelter environment and they are especially grateful to be placed into loving foster homes.

The Central Coast community is being asked to consider opening its home and heart to a senior cat in need this year.

HART is located at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. Those interested can apply now at hartcambria.org or can send an email with any questions to Brittany Donecho, HART's foster club manager at foster-coordinator@slohart.org.