Cat shelter in Santa Barbara Co. sees increased number of intakes in June

ASAP Cats, a cat rescue organization in Santa Barbara County, is urgently seeking homes for cats and kittens.

Shelter officials say they've been hit hard by kitten season and have taken in an increased number of felines this month. So far in June, they've received 90 cats -- 53 in just the last two weeks.

The organization is asking for community members to adopt or foster a cat.

Their monthly Adoption Event & Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include a free microchipping clinic for cats between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ASAP Cats

ASAP Cats is located at 5473 Overpass Rd. in Goleta. Check out their website to learn more about their adoptable cats and kittens.

