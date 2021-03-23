Catalytic converter theft reports now at 73 this year in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo police say 73 catalytic converters have been reported stolen from vehicles in the city since the first of the year.

Several local law enforcement agencies have been seeing an increase in these thefts over recent months.

The latest six thefts in San Luis Obispo were from Toyota Prius’, police say.

“To help protect your car from this kind of theft/damage, park inside a garage. If you don’t have a garage, park in well-lit areas and also contact your mechanic to have anti-theft devices installed on your vehicle,” police advised on social media Tuesday.

Officers also suggest increasing the sensitivity on car alarms.

“If you hear the sound of a sawzall near parked cars at 2am, please do not hesitate to call 9-1-1,” police said.

