Catholic priest accused of child sex assault arrested in Los Osos

A Catholic priest was arrested last week in Los Osos, accused of the aggravated sexual assault of a minor.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, in August 2024, detectives received a report of child abuse that first occurred more than 30 years ago.

Sheriff’s officials say the alleged victims, who came forward with the report, were under the age of 14 at the time. Investigators say the boys were living in Mexico, where their family befriended a Catholic priest, identified as Theodore Edward Gabrielli.

Detectives say Gabrielli was allowed to take the boys with him on trips across California, including to his parents’ home in Los Osos, where the victims claim Gabrielli would sexually assault them. The alleged abuse continued for about eight years, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gabrielli, now 61, was arrested on June 12 and is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Theodore Edward Gabrielli

Gabrielli has reportedly worked at churches and schools in San Jose, Los Gatos and Los Angeles.

According to the Diocese of San Diego’s website, as of March 2025, he was assigned as associate pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in San Diego.

KSBY News has reached out to the Diocese of San Diego for comment but has not yet received a response.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information about this case or other potential victims to contact detectives at (805) 781-4500. To make an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.