Cattleman of the Year awarded at the Mid-State Fair

The Cattlemen and Women of the Year were awarded Thursday at the California Mid-State Fair.

Fairgoers enjoyed a barbecue steak dinner before the awards were presented.

Three Central Coast farmers were recognized -- Doug Filipponi for "Agriculturalist of the Year," Tracy Nicholson for "Cattlewoman of the Year," and Randy Baxley as "Cattleman of the Year."

Baxley's roots as a rancher run deep. His father was the owner and auctioneer of the Templeton Livestock Market. He has served as the auctioneer for the California Mid-State Fair since 2000.

"Certainly, it's an honor. I am humbled by the award," Baxley said. "There are so many who came before me that are deserving and done so much so it's just humbling to even be considered in the same conversation as those people."

Baxley is the 58th person to receive the honor of Cattleman of the Year.

