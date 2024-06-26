Cause of San Luis Obispo apartment fire likely electrical, fire officials say

The cause of an apartment fire that displaced multiple people Friday night in San Luis Obispo is believed to be electrical, San Luis Obispo City Fire Chief Todd Tuggle tells KSBY News.

Multiple units responded to reports of the fire at the Madonna Road Apartment on the 1500 block of Madonna Road around 9:20 p.m.

Chief Tuggle says no one was injured and the flames did not spread beyond the unit where the fire broke out.

He adds that the Red Cross was called into assist the nine family members displaced.

Smoke and water damage reportedly displaced two other residents nearby.

Tuggle adds that the people inside the apartment were alerted to the fire by working smoke detectors.

