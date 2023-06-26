Cayucos businesses prep for big crowds on the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July in Cayucos is an annual tradition that brings thousands of people to the coast and this year, businesses are doing everything they can to prepare.

“We bring on all of our family members. Everybody's on board on the Fourth of July, for sure,” said Junee Sherwood, co-owner of Cayucos Sausage Company.

From sandcastle contests to a fireworks show to a parade, local businesses say that the Fourth of July is one of the best times of the year.

To accommodate the large crowds of people, Sherwood says they have to increase their food supply by almost five times their regular amount.

Jena Wyaand, manager of Beach Bums, says they are also preparing in advance.

“We have extra staff that we bring in and our supply is tripled,” Wyaand said.

For some, sales will go way up.

“We typically have two to three people working daily, so we will amp that up to around four to five,” said Johnny Paneno, employee at Good Clean Fun.

Paneno says they also get more inventory for that weekend.

“We started to get more sandals in. Those are a huge seller. You wouldn’t believe how many people forget towels and flip-flops,” Paneno said.

The days before and after the Fourth of July are just as busy.

“The lead up for that is going to be huge because so many folks are in town unlike anything we see throughout the year,” said Woody Clark, owner of Toast the Coast.

Clark says people are already starting to book his company's wine shuttles and boat tours.

Even with Highway 1 closed, businesses are hopeful that people will find a way to be there.

“People always seem to find their way into town and leaving town is a bit of a challenge,” Wyaand said.

No matter where you come from, the Fourth of July weekend brings people together to celebrate.

“It's one big party here in Cayucos for the Fourth of July weekend. You can expect a lot of family fun and just celebrate America,” said Bruce Bucz, owner of Beach Bums.

Click here for more information on the festivities scheduled to take place in Cayucos this July 4.