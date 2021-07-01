Cayucos Chamber of Commerce announces plans for July 4th fireworks show

It's official... The Cayucos Chamber of Commerce will host a fireworks show this 4th of July.

The fireworks show is expected to be smaller than in years past. It's scheduled to begin at around 9 p.m. at the Cayucos Pier.

Other traditional Cayucos 4th of July events are also back, including the Sand Sculpture contest which starts early in the morning, wrapping up by 10 a.m.

The Front Street Faire will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with vendors selling food and other goods.

The Cayucos Lions Club is also planning a barbeque with more information expected to be released soon.

For the latest updates on July 4th celebrations in Cayucos, visit the Chamber of Commerce website.