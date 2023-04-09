Cayucos Lioness Club presents Easter Dog Parade

This holiday weekend isn't just about the Easter Bunny. Several dogs were out in Cayucos today, all taking part in the Easter Dog Parade.

The event was presented by the Cayucos Lioness Club who supply mutt mitts for downtown Cayucos and the beaches.

"This is Hazel. She's 11 years old. She's a rescue. So nobody knows what she is. But she's a sweetheart and she's, you know, putting up with being tormented in her wings and. And lei," said dog owner, Rebecca Brand.

Many of the dogs could be seen sporting all kinds of costumes, there was also a tee shirt sale and a basket raffle at the event.