Cayucos School celebrated its annual Peace Day

Cayucos Elementary School continued a decades long tradition Friday by celebrating Peace Day. The school usually holds Peace Day around the same time as Earth Day. The core values celebrated are friendship, kindness, and environmental awareness.

There were student ambassadors for each grade, each representing one of these traits. Peace Day quilts were shown in the school quad, celebrating past and future efforts to improve the world.

“The focus of this event is to take time out of our busy schedules and appreciate friendship, environmental awareness and togetherness as a school community,” Superintendent Jen Gaviola said.

In 2023, The Rotary Club of Cayucos installed a permanent Peace Pole on campus to make the Peace Day values apparent year-round.