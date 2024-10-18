Cayucos students practice emergency preparedness during Great ShakeOut

Community members on the Central Coast took part in the Great ShakeOut on Thursday morning.

The worldwide earthquake drill trains individuals on what do to during an earthquake and promotes personal disaster preparedness.

At Cayucos Elementary School, students were instructed to hide under their desks at 10:17 a.m. when the Great ShakeOut was slated to happen.

Students were also taught what to do during an evacuation.

"They're going to know what to do in an emergency situation, whether they're in school or they're out of school. And that's the goal, right? They don't feel scared," Alexis Todd, a 3rd grade teacher at the school, told KSBY. "Especially if, like, mom and dad aren't around, they're confident and they know what to do."

The international earthquake preparedness day takes place every third Thursday of October.