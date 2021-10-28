CCVMM will hold Veteran's Day Celebration

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum (CCVMM) is inviting all veterans and community members to celebrate Veteran’s Day from 10a.m. until 2p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

Veteran’s Day is an American holiday that falls on Nov. 11 every year honoring the end of World War I on “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" in 1918.

The special day commemorates war veterans who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum

The celebration will take at the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum at 801 Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo and is co-hosted with American Legion Post #66.

There will be self-guided tours taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and two guided tours at 11 a.m and 1 p.m. They will feature a special tribute entitled “Women in the Military: Local Heroes,” spotlighting the 1st lieutenant WWII Army Nurse, Hazel McNett- Blumhorst.

