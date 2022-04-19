CDCR receives public comments on early release for state prisoners

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations (CDCR) says it has received all the public comments on whether state prisons should shave years off inmate sentences.

New credits were introduced in May of 2021 as emergency measures.

In December, CDCR officials announced the proposal to make the changes permanent.

“After receiving all oral and written comments received by last week’s deadline, CDCR will review and respond to them in a document called the Final Statement of Reasons, which will be filed with the Office of Administrative Law (OAL),” said Dana Simas, CDCR Press Secretary.

The OAL will then have 30 days to approve or disapprove the proposed regulations.

If the proposed regulations are issued a disapproval, CDCR will then have up to 120 days to correct and deficiencies outlined by the OAL.

If substantial changes are made in the proposed regulations, the public will have another 15 days to comment on the proposed changes.