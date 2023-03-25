Celebrate "El Dia del Niño" at the Santa Barbara Zoo on April 3

The Santa Barbara Zoo's “El Dia del Niño,” children's day is back. The community is invited to attend this family event on April 2.

El Dia del Niño is one of the most popular celebrations at the Santa Barbara Zoo, which celebrates the importance of children in our community. The day features music by El Pecas, a children’s talent show, food, and animal-filled fun.

El Dia del Niño is free with Zoo admission but online reservations are required. Register for the children’s talent show here. The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information about El Dia del Niño, please call (805) 962-5339 or visit sbzoo.org.