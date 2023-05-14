Celebrating Mother's Day along the Central Coast

It's Mother's Day and KSBY wanted to see how some people celebrated the special day. KSBY spoke to a few families to see how they were celebrating across the Central Coast.

KSBY spoke to one family visiting from Los Angeles County who said they enjoyed the beautiful road trip up to San Luis Obispo County.

"We stayed at the local Best Western and we had a fabulous brunch and we wanted to be full enough so we could have a lot of wine tastings," Patricia Acosta, visiting from Los Angeles County, told KSBY.

We also spoke to a mother-daughter duo visiting from the bay area who says they take an annual trip every Mother's Day and this year they chose Paso Robles. We asked Stephanie Pellegrino, visiting from Pleasanton, what her favorite part of being a mom is.

"It's amazing to take this little baby and watch them grow and try and do all the right things and learn from those you have in your life and try to figure out the right recipe to make them a good human," Pellegrino, said.

We spoke to a third family, who lives in the Five Cities area about what they were doing for Mother's Day.

"The only I wanted to do today was go to a bunch of fabric stores so we have been touring the county looking for all the local fabric stores," CJ Murphy, a mother, told KSBY.

KSBY asked Murphy, who was with her husband and daughter if she found anything good.

"Yes, definitely. What he doesn't know, is everything I have been buying is to make him a present for our anniversary," Murphy said.