Celebrating Surf Goat Day in Pismo Beach Friday

If you're looking to catch some waves in Pismo Beach Friday, you can expect to see some furry friends.

Surfing Goats is offering surfing lessons, a tandem surf experience and a ride on their rapture party wave board Friday, July 9, as part of "Surf Goat Day."

All ages are welcome from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Registration costs $75, or $85 dollars if you would like to rent a wetsuit, and a board will be provided.

The group is also hosting a "Beautifully Abled Special Needs Camp" for free Saturday, July 10.

