Celebrating Surf Goat Day in Pismo Beach Friday

KSBY News
Posted at 2:23 AM, Jul 09, 2021
If you're looking to catch some waves in Pismo Beach Friday, you can expect to see some furry friends.

Surfing Goats is offering surfing lessons, a tandem surf experience and a ride on their rapture party wave board Friday, July 9, as part of "Surf Goat Day."

All ages are welcome from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Registration costs $75, or $85 dollars if you would like to rent a wetsuit, and a board will be provided.

The group is also hosting a "Beautifully Abled Special Needs Camp" for free Saturday, July 10.

For more information on lessons or to register, click here.

